The Dodgers and the Astros take the field in Houston again today, with both teams looking to take a 3-2 advantage in the series. First pitch is scheduled for 5:20 p.m. PT.

Join Times columnists Bill Plaschke, Dylan Hernandez and Bill Shaikin along with reporters Pedro Moura, Kevin Baxter, Hailey Branson-Potts and Andy McCullough here for pre-game and in-game live updates.