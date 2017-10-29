One of the craziest games in World Series history has seen frequent lead changes and several home runs as Houston and L.A. each try to win a pivotal Game 5.
Dodgers close to 11-9 in top of eighth
|Houston Mitchell
Top of the eighth. Brad Peacock still pitching.
Austin Barnes struck out looking.
Joc Pederson doubled to left.
Chris Taylor was hit be a pitch. First and second, one out.
And that's it for Brad Peacock. Will Harris in the game.
Corey Seager doubled to left-center, scoring Pederson, Taylor stopping at third.
Justin Turner flied to right, not deep enough to score Taylor.
Andre Ethier was announced as the pinch-hitter for Kikè Hernandez. And that's it for Will Harris. Chris Devenski is coming in to pitch.
Ethier grounded to first.