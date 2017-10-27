Dodgers' pitching problems are escalating quickly

Dodgers pitcher Yu Darvish walks off the field after being taken out of the game in the second inning.

When the Dodgers swept the Yankees in the 1963 World Series, manager Walter Alston used four pitchers. Total. In the whole Series.

Don Drysdale pitched a shutout, Sandy Koufax had two complete games and Johnny Podres needed reliever Ron Perranoski to get the final two outs in Game 2, which he won.

Three games into this World Series and manager Dave Roberts has already gone to his bullpen 15 times, with 10 pitchers making an appearance.

The only pitcher on the staff who hasn’t appeared against Houston is left-hander Alex Wood, who will start Game 4 on Saturday.