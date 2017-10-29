There has already been a World Series record set for the most three-run homers in a game (3), as starters Dallas Keuchel and Clayton Kershaw were chased early in a pivotal Game 5.
Dodgers take 4-0 lead in top of fourth
|Houston Mitchell
Top of the fourth.
Cody Bellinger struck out looking.
Logan Forsythe doubled to deep center.
Yasiel Puig struck out swinging.
Austin Barnes singled to left, scoring Forsythe. 4-0 Dodgers. It looked like Gonzalez in left should have been able to make a play on that.
Charlie Culberson grounded into the hole at second. Altuve made a sliding stop, but Culberson beat the throw.
And that's it for Dallas Keuchel. Luke Gregerson now pitching.
Chris Taylor struck out swinging.