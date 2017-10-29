Sports
Live updates: World Series Game 5
He switches the momentum back to the Dodgers with a three-run shot with one out in the top of the fifth.

Dodgers take 4-0 lead in top of fourth

Houston Mitchell

Top of the fourth.

Cody Bellinger struck out looking.

Logan Forsythe doubled to deep center.

Yasiel Puig struck out swinging.

Austin Barnes singled to left, scoring Forsythe. 4-0 Dodgers. It looked like Gonzalez in left should have been able to make a play on that.

Charlie Culberson grounded into the hole at second. Altuve made a sliding stop, but Culberson beat the throw.

And that's it for Dallas Keuchel. Luke Gregerson now pitching.

Chris Taylor struck out swinging.

 

