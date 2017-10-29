Dodgers take 4-0 lead in top of fourth

Top of the fourth.

Cody Bellinger struck out looking.

Logan Forsythe doubled to deep center.

Yasiel Puig struck out swinging.

Austin Barnes singled to left, scoring Forsythe. 4-0 Dodgers. It looked like Gonzalez in left should have been able to make a play on that.

Charlie Culberson grounded into the hole at second. Altuve made a sliding stop, but Culberson beat the throw.

And that's it for Dallas Keuchel. Luke Gregerson now pitching.

Chris Taylor struck out swinging.