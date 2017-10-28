Seager singles, Turner walks and Bellinger drives in Seager with a hit as Dodgers take their first lead of the night while trying to even series with Astros.
Dodgers tie score in top of seventh
|Houston Mitchell
Top of the seventh.
Justin Turner hit a shot to third. Bregman knocked it down and threw him out by half a step. He's looking like Graig Nettles down there.
Cody Bellinger doubled to left-center.
And that's it for Charlie Morton. Great outing. Will Harris now pitching.
Yasiel Puig flied to right-center.
Logan Forsythe singled to left-center. Score is tied.
Austin Barnes grounded to short, forcing Forsythe at second.