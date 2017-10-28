Dodgers tie score in top of seventh

Top of the seventh.

Justin Turner hit a shot to third. Bregman knocked it down and threw him out by half a step. He's looking like Graig Nettles down there.

Cody Bellinger doubled to left-center.

And that's it for Charlie Morton. Great outing. Will Harris now pitching.

Yasiel Puig flied to right-center.

Logan Forsythe singled to left-center. Score is tied.

Austin Barnes grounded to short, forcing Forsythe at second.