Live updates: World Series Game 4
Seager singles, Turner walks and Bellinger drives in Seager with a hit as Dodgers take their first lead of the night while trying to even series with Astros.


Dodgers tie score in top of seventh

Houston Mitchell

Top of the seventh.

Justin Turner hit a shot to third. Bregman knocked it down and threw him out by half a step. He's looking like Graig Nettles down there.

Cody Bellinger doubled to left-center.

And that's it for Charlie Morton. Great outing. Will Harris now pitching.

Yasiel Puig flied to right-center.

Logan Forsythe singled to left-center. Score is tied.

Austin Barnes grounded to short, forcing Forsythe at second.

 

 

 

