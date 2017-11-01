This World Series between the Dodgers and Houston Astros has been a classic, so naturally it's coming down to a winner-take-all Game 7 tonight at Dodger Stadium. First pitch is at 5:20 p.m. PT.
Dodgers win the World Series ... or so our L.A. Times team predicts
|Mike Hiserman
The Dodgers win the World Series, their first since 1988.
That could be the headline tonight — well, actually, it is likely to be way more clever that that — at the conclusion of the first World Series Game 7 played at Dodger Stadium.
Almost to a man, the Los Angeles Times’ coverage team is predicting that the Dodgers will defeat the Houston Astros on Wednesday night.
Rooting for the hometown team? Not likely. A Dodgers victory just means more work.
Pedro Moura, The Times’ Angels beat reporter, is the lone holdout. He’s predicting a 5-4 Astros’ win.
The others, all choosing the Dodgers:
Andy McCullough, Dodgers beat writer: 6-2.
Bill Shaikin, national baseball writer: 5-3.
Houston Mitchell, who writes The Times’ Dodgers newsletter: 5-2.
Deputy Sports Editor Mike Hiserman and former Angels beat writer Mike DiGiovanna: 4-2.
Reporter Kevin Baxter, who is covering his eighth World Series: also 4-2.
And then there is columnist Bill Plaschke, who sent along this: 10-4, good buddy.
Over and out.