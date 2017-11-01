latimes.com
This World Series between the Dodgers and Houston Astros has been a classic, so naturally it's coming down to a winner-take-all Game 7 tonight at Dodger Stadium. First pitch is at 5:20 p.m. PT.

Dodgers win the World Series ... or so our L.A. Times team predicts

Mike Hiserman

The Dodgers win the World Series, their first since 1988.

That could be the headline tonight — well, actually, it is likely to be way more clever that that — at the conclusion of the first World Series Game 7 played at Dodger Stadium.

Almost to a man, the Los Angeles Times’ coverage team is predicting that the Dodgers will defeat the Houston Astros on Wednesday night.

Rooting for the hometown team? Not likely. A Dodgers victory just means more work.

Pedro Moura, The Times’ Angels beat reporter, is the lone holdout. He’s predicting a 5-4 Astros’ win.

The others, all choosing the Dodgers:

Andy McCullough, Dodgers beat writer: 6-2.

Bill Shaikin, national baseball writer: 5-3.

Houston Mitchell, who writes The Times’ Dodgers newsletter: 5-2.

Deputy Sports Editor Mike Hiserman and former Angels beat writer Mike DiGiovanna: 4-2.

Reporter Kevin Baxter, who is covering his eighth World Series: also 4-2.

And then there is columnist Bill Plaschke, who sent along this: 10-4, good buddy.

Over and out.

 

Latest updates

