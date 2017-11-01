They score twice in the first and once in the second to put Dodgers starter Yu Darvish on the ropes early.
Dodgers win the World Series ... or so our L.A. Times team predicts
|Mike Hiserman
The Dodgers win the World Series, their first since 1988.
That could be the headline tonight — well, actually, it is likely to be way more clever that that — at the conclusion of the first World Series Game 7 played at Dodger Stadium.
Almost to a man, the Los Angeles Times’ coverage team is predicting that the Dodgers will defeat the Houston Astros on Wednesday night.
Rooting for the hometown team? Not likely. A Dodgers victory just means more work.
Pedro Moura, The Times’ Angels beat reporter, is the lone holdout. He’s predicting a 5-4 Astros win.
The others, all choosing the Dodgers:
Andy McCullough, Dodgers beat writer: 6-2.
Bill Shaikin, national baseball writer: 5-3.
Houston Mitchell, who writes The Times’ Dodgers newsletter: 5-2.
Deputy sports editor Mike Hiserman and former Angels beat writer Mike DiGiovanna: 4-2.
Reporter Kevin Baxter, who is covering his eighth World Series: also 4-2.
Columnist Dylan Hernandez: 7-3.
And then there is columnist Bill Plaschke, who sent along this: 10-4, good buddy.
Over and out.