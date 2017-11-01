Dodgers win the World Series ... or so our L.A. Times team predicts

The Dodgers win the World Series, their first since 1988.

That could be the headline tonight — well, actually, it is likely to be way more clever that that — at the conclusion of the first World Series Game 7 played at Dodger Stadium.

Almost to a man, the Los Angeles Times’ coverage team is predicting that the Dodgers will defeat the Houston Astros on Wednesday night.

Rooting for the hometown team? Not likely. A Dodgers victory just means more work.

Pedro Moura, The Times’ Angels beat reporter, is the lone holdout. He’s predicting a 5-4 Astros win.

The others, all choosing the Dodgers:

Andy McCullough, Dodgers beat writer: 6-2.

Bill Shaikin, national baseball writer: 5-3.

Houston Mitchell, who writes The Times’ Dodgers newsletter: 5-2.

Deputy sports editor Mike Hiserman and former Angels beat writer Mike DiGiovanna: 4-2.

Reporter Kevin Baxter, who is covering his eighth World Series: also 4-2.

Columnist Dylan Hernandez: 7-3.

And then there is columnist Bill Plaschke, who sent along this: 10-4, good buddy.

Over and out.