Engaged couple will postpone honeymoon after paying for Game 4 tickets

When Marcus Flores fell in love with Roxanne Garcia, he knew something would have to happen. He’d have to become a Dodgers fan, just like her.

So, here they are at Game 4 of the World Series at Minute Maid Park. They’re engaged to be married, and the wedding is in January.

The couple from McAllen, Texas, held up a handmade sign: “We emptied our honeymoon savings to be here!!!”

Indeed they did. They’d been saving up for a trip to Thailand. But that will have to wait.

“We figured we could have a honeymoon whenever. It doesn’t have to be right after the wedding,” said Garcia, a 26-year-old radio producer and host. “Why not use what we’d saved for World Series tickets?”

Garcia was born in Orange County. Her dad, who is Mexican, idolized pitcher Fernando Valenzuela in the 1980s, and as a young child she went to many Dodgers games.

Even after her family moved to Texas when she was about 4, they’d come back to California every summer and watch a game.

When the Dodgers made it to the World Series, Garcia — who has a dog named Dodger — cried.

She told her fiance: “We have to come. We have to be at that game.”

Game 4 was Flores’ first professional baseball game.

He said he’s fine with delaying the honeymoon. He owns a gym and is a professional trainer — that’s how he met his soon-to-be-wife — and January is a busy time, when people make their New Year’s resolutions and hit the treadmills.

As they watched Dodgers batting practice, Garcia, who keeps a photo of herself with Andre Ethier on her phone, hollered for autographs.

She saw Ethier and, with her real-life love standing beside her laughing, yelled, “Andre! Oh my God, I love you!”