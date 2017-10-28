Sports
Live updates: World Series Game 4
Seager singles, Turner walks and Bellinger drives in Seager with a hit as Dodgers take their first lead of the night while trying to even series with Astros.


George Springer gives Astros a 1-0 lead in bottom of the sixth

Houston Mitchell

Bottom of the sixth.

Marwin Gonzalez grounded to third. Turner bobbled it but threw him out by a couple of steps.

Brian McCann struck out looking. 

George Springer is up. Third time through the lineup, so shouldn't they be taking Wood out?

Springer homered to left. 1-0 Houston.

And that's it for Alex Wood. Brandon Morrow is in the game.

Alex Bregman grounded to third.

 

