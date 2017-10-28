Seager singles, Turner walks and Bellinger drives in Seager with a hit as Dodgers take their first lead of the night while trying to even series with Astros.
George Springer gives Astros a 1-0 lead in bottom of the sixth
|Houston Mitchell
Bottom of the sixth.
Marwin Gonzalez grounded to third. Turner bobbled it but threw him out by a couple of steps.
Brian McCann struck out looking.
George Springer is up. Third time through the lineup, so shouldn't they be taking Wood out?
Springer homered to left. 1-0 Houston.
And that's it for Alex Wood. Brandon Morrow is in the game.
Alex Bregman grounded to third.