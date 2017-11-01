Columnist Dylan Hernandez predicts a Dodgers win and reminds fans to celebrate appropriately

I think Yu Darvish will recover from his Game 3 debacle and pitch well tonight. And I think the Dodgers have a substantial edge over the Houston Astros in the bullpen, especially now with Clayton Kershaw and Alex Wood available in relief. So I’m picking the Dodgers to win Game 7 by something like a 7-3 score and claim their first World Series championship in 29 years.

Here’s the important part: Fellow citizens of Los Angeles, if the game unfolds the way I envision, please don’t do anything stupid.

Don’t flip over any cars. Don’t fire any bullets into the sky. Don’t light anything on fire other than the counterfeit Cuban cigar you have set aside for an occasion such as this.

This should be a showcase event for Los Angeles, not another instance where the city embarrasses itself.

I know many of you have waited a long time for this. I know there’s an entire generation or two out there who have never seen the Dodgers win a World Series. That doesn’t give you permission to transform into vandals.

More than any other team, the Dodgers represent this city, with Los Angeles’ rich diversity reflected on the roster. The Dodgers have represented this city well. Fans should do the same.