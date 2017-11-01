Joc Pederson is inspired by his brother

Dodgers outfielder Joc Pederson, whose solo home run in the seventh inning put the exclamation point on the team’s Game 6 win Tuesday, appeared at the postgame media conference with his brother Champ.

Champ, who was born with Down Syndrome, has spent a lot of time around the Dodgers during the postseason and his younger sibling said his presence has had a positive effect.

“He keeps me humble and makes me realize that it’s just a baseball game and there’s a lot more to life,” said Joc Pederson, whose homer Tuesday was his third of the Series. “He always has a smile on his face, even through stressful situations.”

Champ took that theme a step further.

“I have a feeling that everything’s possible,” he said. “There’s going to be a Game 7 so I just want to say that they’ll get it done. I’m not going to say they have it but I’m just going to say they will find a way.

“That’s them. My guys.”

But even if the Dodgers win Game 7, earning Joc Pederson a championship ring, he’ll have a way to go to catch his brother, who is a Hall of Famer. Champ, a graduate of the Challenger Division of the Palo Alto Little League, was enshrined in the Little League Hall of Fame in August, making him the first Challenger Division player to earn that honor.