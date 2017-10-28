L.A. will try to get its offense back on track in today's Game 4. First pitch is scheduled for 5:20 p.m. PT. Alex Wood vs. Charlie Morton.
Dodgers' Kenta Maeda won't be available for Game 4
|Dylan Hernandez
Alex Wood better pitch better than he did last time.
Yu Darvish emerged as a symbol of racial harmony Friday night, obscuring how much he compromised the Dodgers in this World Series.
By recording only five outs in a 5-3 defeat to the Houston Astros in Game 3, Darvish forced manager Dave Roberts to use Kenta Maeda for 2 2/3 innings. The result is that Maeda can’t pitch in Game 4.
The absence of Maeda will present a challenge for Roberts, who has to account for 27 outs.
If Wood has a repeat of his performance in the National League Championship Series — he pitched 4 2/3 innings — that task won’t be any easier. Of course, Wood can make his manager’s life considerably more pleasant if he can make it through, say, six innings.