Dodgers' Kenta Maeda won't be available for Game 4

Alex Wood better pitch better than he did last time.

Yu Darvish emerged as a symbol of racial harmony Friday night, obscuring how much he compromised the Dodgers in this World Series.

By recording only five outs in a 5-3 defeat to the Houston Astros in Game 3, Darvish forced manager Dave Roberts to use Kenta Maeda for 2 2/3 innings. The result is that Maeda can’t pitch in Game 4.

The absence of Maeda will present a challenge for Roberts, who has to account for 27 outs.

If Wood has a repeat of his performance in the National League Championship Series — he pitched 4 2/3 innings — that task won’t be any easier. Of course, Wood can make his manager’s life considerably more pleasant if he can make it through, say, six innings.