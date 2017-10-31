Lance McCullers Jr. could pitch in relief for Astros tonight

In the American League Division Series, Houston Astros manager A.J. Hinch made a curious choice, electing to use Justin Verlander out of the bullpen in Game 4, rendering his ace unavailable to pitch in a potential fifth game.

There was no fifth game. Verlander closed out the series victory for the Astros. In tonight’s sixth game of the World Series at Dodger Stadium, which Verlander will start, Hinch could do something similar. Lance McCullers Jr. is his scheduled Game 7 starter, but he could appear in relief of Verlander to secure a win.

The rest of the Astros’ bullpen is one great uncertainty, and McCullers has impressed this postseason. It would be short rest, but he pitched on short rest to finish off Game 7 of the American League Championship Series.

“I think it’s a possibility,” Hinch said. “I think all bets are off. You just try to win the game. I think saving things for the unknown is probably not the way to go.

“But, obviously it starts with Verlander. We’ll see what he can give and how long he can be in the game.”

Hinch said the National League rules here will make his decision more difficult. They may force Verlander’s exit earlier than intended. Or Hinch could favor his most reliable pitcher over offense.

“I think you play to win the game tonight,” Hinch said. “I think if you complicate it and try to manage two games at once, you’ll find yourself having two games.”