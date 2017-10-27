With the Series tied, 1-1, the teams are in Houston for Games 3, 4 and 5. Yu Darvish starts for the Dodgers today against Lance McCullers Jr. First pitch is scheduled for 5:20 p.m. PT.
Join us here as Bill Plaschke, Dylan Hernandez, Pedro Moura and Andy McCullough bring you all the action before and during the game.
Yu Darvish hasn't dreamed of pitching in the World Series
|Dylan Hernandez
Yu Darvish will make his World Series debut on Friday for the Dodgers in Game 3 against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, but if you think he has waited his entire life for this moment, think again.
Asked when he first started thinking of wanting to pitch in the World Series, he replied in Japanese, “I never have.”
Really?
“I have never thought about wanting to pitch in the World Series,” he said. “I just don’t want to lose until the end. When you lose in a division series or league championship series, everyone is like this.”
Darvish looked down and hunched over, as if to convey sadness.
“I don’t like going into the offseason with that feeling, so my goal has always been to win until the end,” he said. “So, as a result, winning the World Series has become my goal. But I have stronger feelings about wanting to end the season with a win.”
Making history doesn’t appeal to him, either.
“You can leave your mark in history, but once you’re dead it doesn’t matter, so I don’t really think about that,” he said.
Darvish’s candor doesn’t mean he doesn’t care. He does.
Dodgers hope to turn the page in Houston
|Andy McCullough
The exorcism of Game 2 of the World Series, a punishing 7-6 defeat that cost the Dodgers a chance to seize a two-game advantage over the Houston Astros, began a half hour after Yasiel Puig struck out to end the night.
In the center of the Dodgers’ clubhouse stood Kenley Jansen, the indomitable closer who could not suppress the Astros, a feisty group that overcame a two-run deficit heading into the eighth inning to outlast the Dodgers in 11 innings. A strange expression covered Jansen’s face. He was smiling.
A procession of Dodgers officials visited Jansen. He greeted owner Mark Walter and president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman. Manager Dave Roberts led Sandy Koufax toward Jansen. The duo climbed over equipment bags bound for Houston to reach the closer. Koufax offered a hug. Roberts did likewise.
As he spoke with Koufax and Roberts, Jansen made a dismissive gesture, as if waving away the game from his mind. He had no more interest discussing the misplaced cutter that Astros outfielder Marwin Gonzalez crushed to tie the score in the ninth. Already, Jansen had insisted to reporters earlier, he was thinking about an opportunity to close out Game 3 on Friday at Minute Maid Park.
“That’s right!” Roberts said. “That’s what I’m talking about!”
Astros embrace change of scenery in World Series, while Dodgers try to recapture the magic
|Bill Plaschke
A day later, the Houston Astros still were beaming.
“We’re coming off one of the most epic baseball games in any of our careers,’’ said manager A.J. Hinch. “That feels good.”
A day later, the Dodgers still were wondering.
“Yeah, last night hurt,” acknowledged manager Dave Roberts. “We’ve turned the page.”
Well, at least they’ve changed the location, with the World Series now moving from picturesque Chavez Ravine to a garage named after a juice box. The Dodgers and Astros will take their duel to Minute Maid Park on Friday tied at one game apiece, but they arrived there Thursday from vastly different directions.
The Astros still were celebrating a night that could have changed a series, waxing over their 7-6, 11-inning comeback win in Wednesday’s Game 2 at Dodger Stadium.
“It was an incredible game. It was just fun to be a part of, and it gave us a little bit of momentum,” said Astros third baseman Alex Bregman.
The Dodgers, meanwhile, were still answering questions about how a team that was 98-0 this season when leading after eight innings could break that goose egg at the worst possible time in one of the worst possible games.
Houston Astros want the roof closed at Minute Maid Park
|Pedro Moura
The Houston Astros have not played a game with Minute Maid Park’s retractable roof open since June 9. They want that to remain the case through Games 3, 4 and 5 of the World Series this weekend against the Dodgers, the last games of the year to be played in the stadium.
“We want it closed. We've got to have it closed,” reliever Chris Devenski said. “I feel the electricity when it's closed is so much better. We have so much excitement being here and the electricity and the vibe. I feel like we feed off of it.”
According to the Astros’ blog that documents the status of the structure, the roof was open for only 14 of 78 games this season. (The Astros played three “home” games in St. Petersburg, Fla., because of Hurricane Harvey.) Those were mostly in April, when the weather is more temperate than in the humid summer.
Ultimately, what to do with the roof is not the team’s choice.
This could be Rick Honeycutt's final week as pitching coach
|Bill Shaikin
When Don Mattingly took his managerial talents to South Beach two winters ago, preferring a long-term contract with the Miami Marlins to a short-term deal to stay in Los Angeles, the Dodgers cleared out the coaching staff.
The bench coach, first base coach, third base coach, bullpen coach? All gone.
Not Rick Honeycutt, the Dodgers’ highly regarded pitching coach. The Dodgers signed Honeycutt to a two-year contract, with the understanding he would move into a front-office role thereafter.
When the World Series ends, those two seasons will be up. For now, the Dodgers say they have not decided whether the team will have a new pitching coach next season.