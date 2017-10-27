Yu Darvish will make his World Series debut on Friday for the Dodgers in Game 3 against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, but if you think he has waited his entire life for this moment, think again.

Asked when he first started thinking of wanting to pitch in the World Series, he replied in Japanese, “I never have.”

Really?

“I have never thought about wanting to pitch in the World Series,” he said. “I just don’t want to lose until the end. When you lose in a division series or league championship series, everyone is like this.”

Darvish looked down and hunched over, as if to convey sadness.

“I don’t like going into the offseason with that feeling, so my goal has always been to win until the end,” he said. “So, as a result, winning the World Series has become my goal. But I have stronger feelings about wanting to end the season with a win.”

Making history doesn’t appeal to him, either.

“You can leave your mark in history, but once you’re dead it doesn’t matter, so I don’t really think about that,” he said.

Darvish’s candor doesn’t mean he doesn’t care. He does.