Joc Pederson hits a solo home run in the seventh inning against the Houston Astros in Game 6 of the World Series at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday.

Dodger Stadium has played host to a pope and the Kings. The Beatles, the Rolling Stones and the Three Tenors have performed there. So have the Harlem Globetrotters.

But baseball’s third-oldest ballpark, which opened in 1962, has never seen Game 7 of a World Series played there. Until today.

By rallying for a 3-1 victory in Game 6 on Tuesday, the Dodgers kept the champagne in the Houston Astros’ clubhouse corked and assured that history would be made Wednesday in their iconic home of 56 seasons.

Either the Dodgers will win the first Game 7 played in Los Angeles or the Astros, born the same year Dodger Stadium was built, will win their first World Series title. Either the Dodgers will capture a championship for the first time in 29 years or the state of Texas will own a trophy it has never won.

High drama and high stakes, either way.