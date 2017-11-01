This World Series between the Dodgers and Houston Astros has been a classic, so naturally it's coming down to a winner-take-all Game 7, Wednesday at Dodger Stadium. First pitch is at 5:20 p.m. PT.
Bill Plaschke predicts the winner of Game 7 of the World Series
|Bill Plaschke
Get ready for Los Angeles' first World Series Game 7
|Kevin Baxter
Dodger Stadium has played host to a pope and the Kings. The Beatles, the Rolling Stones and the Three Tenors have performed there. So have the Harlem Globetrotters.
But baseball’s third-oldest ballpark, which opened in 1962, has never seen Game 7 of a World Series played there. Until today.
By rallying for a 3-1 victory in Game 6 on Tuesday, the Dodgers kept the champagne in the Houston Astros’ clubhouse corked and assured that history would be made Wednesday in their iconic home of 56 seasons.
Either the Dodgers will win the first Game 7 played in Los Angeles or the Astros, born the same year Dodger Stadium was built, will win their first World Series title. Either the Dodgers will capture a championship for the first time in 29 years or the state of Texas will own a trophy it has never won.
High drama and high stakes, either way.
Game 7 tickets are easy to get ... if you have $800 (or much more) to spare
|Chuck Schilken
Tickets for Game 7 between the Dodgers and Houston Astros are the hottest ticket in L.A. on Wednesday.
That doesn't mean there's few tickets available. Actually, ticket reseller StubHub told ESPN that more than 16,000 tickets were posted on the site as of early Wednesday morning.
But they're still going to be hard to purchase, at least for most average baseball fans. StubHub told ESPN that the average price for a ticket to the first World Series Game 7 ever at Dodger Stadium was $1,795.
Too pricey? Well, don't despair. As of 8 a.m. PT, the least expensive Game 7 ticket on StubHub was only $790. Similarly, Barry's Tickets had them starting at $808.
And if money is no object, then you are definitely in luck. StubHub has a pair of seats directly behind home plate for as low as $14,250.
That's quite an investment, but maybe worth it for some if the Dodgers clinch their first World Series title in 29 years.
Dodgers win 3-1
|Houston Mitchell
Top of the ninth.
Marwin Gonzalez popped to first.
Josh Reddick struck out swinging.
Carlos Beltran struck out swinging.
Dodgers 3, Astros 1
Dodgers don't score in bottom of the eighth, still lead 3-1
|Houston Mitchell
Bottom of the eighth. Luke Gregerson now pitching.
Charlie Culberson singled to left.
Chris Taylor grounded down the third-base line. Alex Bregman made a great stop and threw wide, but Yuli Gurriel came off the bag and made the tag.
Corey Seager struck out swinging.
Justin Turner walked. First and second, two out. And that's it for Gregerson. Francisco Liriano now pitching.
Cody Bellinger struck out swinging.
He's the official good-luck charm for Game 6
|Hailey Branson-Potts
Roman Luna wore a conical red gnome hat, a big belt, a white beard and a Nomar Garciaparra jersey.
He was — wait for it — Gnomar Garciaparra.
“I’m the good-luck-World-Series-Game-6 Dodger gnome,” Luna said. “It’s an official title.”
Luna decided to come to Tuesday’s game at the last minute. He was 18 when the Dodgers played in the World Series in 1988 and didn’t go to a game or the championship parade, thinking his team would make the Fall Classic again soon.
Twenty-nine years later, the Long Beach resident still shakes his head at that decision.
“I regret not going,” he said. “It’s my biggest regret.”
He vividly remembers listening to the radio when Kirk Gibson hit the winning home run. He was driving his Hyundai along Rosecrans Avenue in Norwalk and almost wrecked because he was so excited.
Luna’s love of the Dodgers was passed along by his family. His grandfather helped build Dodger Stadium.
And his godmother, who is Mexican American, lived on Chavez Ravine and was one of the last people kicked out of her home when it was built. She eventually came to embrace the Dodgers, Luna said.
“The Dodgers are woven in my life,” said Luna.
For him, seeing his team lose in Game 5 was brutal.
“It was a heartbreaker,” he said. “It hurt.”
“Today’s a big day." he added. "I need them to win.”
Astros go down in order in eighth
|Houston Mitchell
Kenley Jansen pitching. Charlie Culberson in at second.
Carlos Correa flied to left.
Yuli Gurriel popped to first.
Brian McCann struck out swinging.
Joc Pederson's homer makes it 3-1 Dodgers
|Houston Mitchell
Joe Musgrove now pitching.
Yasiel Puig popped to short.
Joc Pederson homered to left. 3-1 Dodgers.
Andre Ethier flied to shallow left. Marwin Gonzalez made a running catch.
Austin Barnes struck out looking.
Astros miss another scoring chance in top of seventh
|Houston Mitchell
Top of the seventh.
Josh Reddick walked.
Evan Gattis was announced as the pinch hitter for Justin Verlander. And that's it for Tony Watson. In comes Kenta Maeda for the righty-righty matchup.
Gattis grounded to short, forcing Reddick. Gattis just beat the throw to first.
George Springer singled into the hole at short. Runners at first and second, one out.
Alex Bregman flied to center, with Derek Fisher, who ran for Gattis, taking third.
Jose Altuve grounded to third. Nice stop by Justin Turner and nice dig by Cody Bellinger at first.
Dodgers take 2-1 lead in bottom of sixth
|Houston Mitchell
Bottom of the sixth.
Austin Barnes singled to left.
Chase Utley was hit by a pitch.
Chris Taylor doubled to right, scoring Barnes. Utley to third.
Corey Seager flied to deep right, scoring Utley, Taylor to third.
Justin Turner popped to first.
Cody Bellinger struck out swinging.
Astros blow great scoring opportunity in top of the sixth
|Houston Mitchell
Top of the sixth.
Jose Altuve struck out.
Carlos Correa struck out swinging.
Yuli Gurriel singled to center.
And that's it for Brandon Morrow. Tony Watson is coming in to pitch, and Chase Utley is coming in to play second.
Brian McCann was hit by a pitch. Runners at first and second, two out.
Marwin Gonzalez lined to second.
Best friends since high school still share their passion for the Dodgers
|Hailey Branson-Potts
Robert Lee wore bull horns on his head, a red matador cape and a Kirk Gibson Dodgers jersey.
It was Halloween at the World Series.
Much like the Dodgers’ bullpen, “I’m bringing the horns!” the 38-year-old Torrance resident said, laughing.
Lee came to Game 6 with Susan Kim, who has been his best friend since they attended Torrance High School together. Back then, they had something in common: their love of the Dodgers.
Kim, 37, wore a bright-blue wig on her head. It was her “postseason wig,” she said. She wore it to a game in last year’s National League Championship Series that the Dodgers lost.
“If they lose tonight, I’m going to throw it away,” she said. “I’m going to have to reevaluate the wig.”
She was just a kid during the 1988 World Series but remembers her parents having it on TV in the living room. And she remembers Kirk Gibson’s home run.
“Even at that young age, I cried,” she said. “I knew it was something special.”
She and Lee were nervous about Game 6, in which the Dodgers trailed 1-0 going into the sixth inning.
“This is a critical game,” Kim said. “We’re either going to see someone win the World Series, or we’re going to see the boys move on.”
It's still 1-0 Astros through five innings
|Houston Mitchell
Bottom of the fifth.
Yasiel Puig struck out.
Joc Pederson popped to shallow left.
Logan Forsythe struck out swinging.
Astros leave bases loaded in top of fifth
|Houston Mitchell
Top of the fifth.
Brian McCann singled to right.
Marwin Gonzalez doubled down the left-field line, McCann to third.
Josh Reddick struck out swinging.
Justin Verlander struck out looking.
George Springer was walked intentionally to load the bases.
And that's it for Rich Hill. Brandon Morrow is now pitching.
Alex Bregman grounded to short.
Astros lost a chance to blow the game open.
They dressed appropriately for the occasion
|Hailey Branson-Potts
For Juliet Diaz as well as her mom and sister, there was one appropriate costume for coming to Dodger Stadium on Halloween night.
They came dressed as Dodger dogs.
They have ... relished ... their time watching the Dodgers this postseason, and they traveled to Houston to see Game 4, which the Dodgers won.
They all watched Game 5 from home, nerves rattled, stress levels high.
“I’m nervous,” Diaz, 30, of Reseda, said of Game 6. “But I’m pretty confident.”
Her mom, Cathy Shapiro, who lives in Ventura County, said she initially went upstairs to bed during the nearly 5 1/2-hour game Sunday night but came running back down when she heard her husband screaming.
She’s been a fan since she was a child. She came to her first game at Dodger Stadium when she was 7 years old.
The opponent? The Houston Astros.
Justin Verlander is on his game through four innings
|Houston Mitchell
Bottom of the fourth.
Corey Seager flied to right.
Justin Turner struck out swinging.
Cody Bellinger struck out swinging.
It's still 1-0 Astros after quick top of the fourth
|Houston Mitchell
Top of the fourth.
Jose Altuve grounded to short.
Carlos Correa flied to center.
Yuli Gurriel flied to right.
Dodgers go down quietly in bottom of third
|Houston Mitchell
Bottom of the third.
Austin Barnes grounded to second.
Rich Hill struck out swinging.
Chris Taylor struck out looking.
Astros take 1-0 lead in top of the third
|Houston Mitchell
Top of the third.
Josh Reddick popped to shallow center.
Justin Verlander struck out swinging.
George Springer homered to right.
Alex Bregman grounded to short. Corey Seager booted it but recovered in time to barely throw him out.