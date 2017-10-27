Sporting a sign of the times for Dodgers

Blaise D’Sylva, left, and J.R. Edwards display their Puig poster at Minute Maid Park during Game 3.

Blaise D’Sylva of Dallas held up a big sign at Game 3 of the World Series that got a bit of a attention from Astros fans at Minute Maid Park.

It was a huge picture of Yasiel Puig. With his tongue sticking out, of course.

On the back, it said, on a homemade marker board, #PuigYourDaddy.

“I could have put any other player on the roster on here, and it wouldn’t have gotten as much of a reaction,” D'Sylva said.

Astros fans were mostly friendly, he said, but they certainly pointed it out. Dodgers fans wanted photos with it.

“Puig just stands out,” he said.

D’Sylva was attending the game with his friend J.R. Edwards, who is from Boston.

Edwards grew up in London, Canada, near Detroit, and rooted for the Tigers. When Kirk Gibson left the Tigers and signed with the Dodgers, Edwards found his new National League team. He’s rooted for the Dodgers ever since.

On being at the World Series?

“It’s amazing,” he said.