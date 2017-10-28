Dodgers' ability to focus might not be a problem in Game 4

The Dodgers will need leadoff hitter Chris Taylor (3) and cleanup hitter Cody Bellinger (35) to be sharp in Game 4.

For the Dodgers, all season long, it’s been about focus.

“We’re hyper-focused,’’ says manager Dave Roberts, again and again.

Saturday night in Game 4 of the World Series at Minute Maid Park will represent their biggest test of this focus.

The Astros are starting a guy, Charlie Morton, who shut down the New York Yankees for five scoreless innings here in Game 7 of the American League Championship Series.

The Dodgers are countering with a guy, Alex Wood, who couldn’t last five full innings against the Chicago Cubs while giving up three home runs in his only postseason start.

The top four hitters in the Astros lineup — George Springer, Alex Bregman, Jose Altuve and Carlos Correa — have combined for four homers and eight RBIs in the Series.

Meanwhile, for the Dodgers, Cody Bellinger and Yasiel Puig are a combined 2 for 23, while National League Championship Series co-MVPs Chris Taylor and Justin Turner are a combined 3 for 22.

It doesn’t look good for the Dodgers — which, if you believe what you’ve seen in the previous six months of Dodger focus, usually means it could turn out very good.

“Today, we’re refocused and ready to win a baseball game,’’ said Roberts before Saturday’s game, and here’s guessing they will.