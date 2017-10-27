The Astros have hope and prayers heading into Game 3

Students at Incarnate Word Academy showed their support in chalk on the sidewalks at school.

The Dodgers haven’t won a World Series since 1988, which probably seems like yesterday to the people of Houston.

The Astros, who entered the major leagues in 1962, have never won a championship. And only the Cleveland Indians have waited longer for a title than the state of Texas, whose Rangers have never won a World Series either.

“It’s been since never,” Astros fan Tracy Clayton said as he waited on line to enter Minute Maid Park for Game 3 on Friday. “All that history changes now.”

Clayton is 36 so he missed the first two decades of Astro futility. And since he moved to Houston after the Astros made their only other appearance in the Fall Classic, Friday’s game was the first World Series game he has attended.

It won’t be the last, though, since he also has tickets to Games 4 and 5.

“We’ve been waiting for this since 2005,” he said. “I’ve never had a World Series experience. I’m so pumped.”

So, apparently, is the rest of Houston. Several streets around the stadium were shut down early Friday to make room for fan fests, which had become a sea of cowboy boots and navy blue and orange Astro jerseys by mid-afternoon.

The students at Incarnate Word Academy, a Catholic girls school across the street from the stadium, covered the sidewalk with chalk drawings and messages of support for the Astros. Around the corner at Annunciation Church, the parishioners went a step further, selling necklaces, bracelets and rosaries in Astros colors to raise money for the church.

Let the Dodgers call on Kenley Jansen to save them; Astro fans are seeking salvation from a much higher source.

“Praying to the Virgin Mary, on our behalf,” Greg Womack, a member of the congregation, said as he monitored the flow of people in and out of the church grounds, trying to keep the crowd from overwhelming the vendors selling the rosaries.

Church volunteers sold Astro-colored rosaries at times during the summer and, after looking at sales figures, the church found that on days when it sold out its stock, the team won. When a local TV station reported that correlation on the air, Astro fans overwhelmed the tiny church during the American League playoffs.

Most of them left empty-handed but hardly frustrated.

“They were just happy that we sold out,” said Womack, who was wearing a throwback white Astro jersey. “Because that meant we were going to win the game.” (They did, six times).

The church was also offering Dodger rosaries Friday, though they were selling at a much slower pace that the Astro-colored ones. Womack said there was a strategy to that as well.

“What it amounts to is we’re getting rosaries in the hands of individuals,” he said. “That’s the key. And if they pray at the game, it’s even better.

“If they’re blue, we don’t think it matters.”