The eagle, known as Challenger, has landed for Game 3

Before Games 1 and 2 of the World Series, the Dodgers had a quartet of fighter jets fly over the stadium at the end of the national anthem.

The best the Astros could do Friday was a solitary eagle, which circled the field before landing near the mound.

Of course, Minute Maid Park’s retractable roof was closed, so a bird was about the best the Astros could do.

Speaking of the roof, Major League Baseball, not the Astros, is responsible for deciding whether postseason games will be played with the roof open or closed.

Houston has made no secret of the fact it wants the roof closed, partly because it will amplify the crowd noise and boost the Astros’ home-field advantage. The Dodgers, who rarely play indoors, would probably like it open.

Advantage Astros. With scattered showers forecast for Friday night, MLB ordered the roof closed.