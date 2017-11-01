The last time Afle Diaz was at Dodger Stadium: Game 7 of 1965 World Series

Anthony Diaz surprised his father, Afle, with Game 7 tickets on Tuesday night after the Dodgers won Game 6.

The last time Afle Diaz stepped foot in Dodger Stadium, it was Game 7 of the 1965 World Series.

Sandy Koufax was on the mound. The Dodgers beat the Minnesota Twins 2-0 to win it all.

Back then, Diaz was overcharged for his ticket. It was listed for $15 but was jacked up to $17 once he got to the stadium.

Fifty-two years later, he was back for Game 7 of the 2017 World Series. His son, Anthony, paid $1,500 apiece for their left-field Loge-level tickets.

Diaz, a 76-year-old retired heavy machinery operator from Fontana, wore a pin that said “#1 Fan” given to him by stadium staff when they learned how long it had been for him to be here.

The stadium looks the same, he said. “It’s beautiful.”

Anthony Diaz said he surprised his father with tickets Tuesday night. He arrived at his house after the Dodger won Game 6, and his father answered the door, screaming, “The Dodgers won!”

When Anthony, 48, told him he got tickets, he froze.

“He was speechless,” Anthony said. “He didn’t say a word.”

In the bottom of the fifth inning, with the Dodgers trailing 5-0, fans either swore loudly or sat stone-faced. Many crowded in the corridors, too anxious to sit.