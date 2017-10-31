There could be some tricks, and hopefully some treats, in Game 6

I walked into Dodger Stadium on this Halloween afternoon and immediately ran into a woman wearing a Clayton Kershaw jersey while dressed like a bear.

He won’t be available tonight.

A quick glance in the stands shows lots of people dressed up in the bright orange of Houston Astros fans.

Yeah, sigh, their team will be here.

Common sense says there will be no way Game 6 of this World Series between the Dodgers and Astros can match the previous games for drama and suspense. The eyeball test would tell you that this could be simply be a nine-inning coronation for a Houston team whose young stars seem impervious to pressure.

But this being Halloween, spooky things could happen.

Justin Verlander, the Astros ace who has lasted at least six innings in each of his four postseason starts, could finally get hit hard by a Dodger offense that found itself in the last two games in Houston.

Rich Hill, the Dodgers starter who has yet to even be allowed to pitch into the sixth inning in his three postseason starts, could finally be stretched out in the wake of the exhausted Dodgers bullpen and be allowed to create the same sort of magic he carried into the postseason with a 1.86 September ERA..