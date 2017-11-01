They score twice in the first and three times in the second to knock Yu Darvish out of the game early. Clayton Kershaw is now pitching for the Dodgers.
'There’s still time': Fans hopeful as Dodgers fall behind
|Sarah Parvini
First, a hush fell across the bar. Then came the jeers.
“Come the ... on!”
“Take him out!”
Dodgers pitcher Yu Darvish had just allowed a fifth run, and the fans at downtown L.A.'s Down and Out wanted him pulled from the game.
Melissa Villalobos stood next to a friend and stared at the three televisions hanging above the bar, angry that her team had fallen so far behind.
“There’s still time,” she said.
The 29-year-old grew up in Echo Park, not far from Dodger Stadium. She remembers watching baseball games with her uncle, who she said is a “huge Dodgers fan.”
She isn’t old enough to remember the last time the Dodgers won the World Series in 1988, but she feels it's a good omen that their last win was the year she was born.
“It has to happen now,” she said. “I still have hope.”
She added: “If they win or lose, it’s going to be crazy here. It’s going to be crazy everywhere. No matter what.”