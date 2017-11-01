'There’s still time': Fans hopeful as Dodgers fall behind

First, a hush fell across the bar. Then came the jeers.

“Come the ... on!”

“Take him out!”

Dodgers pitcher Yu Darvish had just allowed a fifth run, and the fans at downtown L.A.'s Down and Out wanted him pulled from the game.

Melissa Villalobos stood next to a friend and stared at the three televisions hanging above the bar, angry that her team had fallen so far behind.

“There’s still time,” she said.

The 29-year-old grew up in Echo Park, not far from Dodger Stadium. She remembers watching baseball games with her uncle, who she said is a “huge Dodgers fan.”

She isn’t old enough to remember the last time the Dodgers won the World Series in 1988, but she feels it's a good omen that their last win was the year she was born.

“It has to happen now,” she said. “I still have hope.”

She added: “If they win or lose, it’s going to be crazy here. It’s going to be crazy everywhere. No matter what.”