These Astros fans are back in L.A. after scoring Game 6 tickets

Jay and ReeRee Friedman spent part of Tuesday afternoon in Echo Park before heading to Game 6.

Astros fans Jay and ReeRee Friedman came to Dodger Stadium last Wednesday hoping to score two tickets to Game 2 of the World Series and see a win before the team went back to Texas.

They settled for the win after the price of tickets went north of $800.

After the Dodgers blew three different leads in their Game 5 loss Sunday, Jay looked online and found tickets for Game 6 back in Los Angeles dropping toward the $500 range. The couple scored a pair and booked a flight to L.A.

Prices were still dropping to as low as $300 on some sites before game time.

“That blows my mind,” he said. “It’s like day trading a penny stock.”

“What kind of fans you got here in L.A.?” he said with a hoot.

There were certainly more Astros fans in the streets around Echo Park compared to last Wednesday. About a dozen walked by the Friedmans on Sunset Boulevard as they talked to this reporter for a couple of minutes.

“We’ve seen 1,000 more Astros fans,” Jay said.

And after watching the Astros and Dodgers slug it out this series, he is done making predictions.

“There are no rules anymore,” he said.