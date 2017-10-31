These two Dodgers fans are no longer strangers

Terry Morris and Joe Martinez hang out before the Dodgers game at Martinez's home along Sunset Boulevard with Martinez's dog Puppy.

Joe Martinez, 70, sat back in a lawn chair on the patio of his big green home on Sunset Boulevard just blocks from Dodger Stadium and took a sip from his beer.

Martinez never met Terry Morris, a 54-year-old from Fresno, before Tuesday but as Morris walked by his house on the way to Dodger Stadium he offered him a Hangar 24 beer from his cooler and the two started talking Dodgers baseball.

Martinez has the edge on Morris, after all he has been in the neighborhood since before the Dodgers.

He grew up with his mom, seven brothers and two sisters in a house around the corner on Everett Street on a hill overlooking Chavez Ravine.

Except there wasn’t a stadium yet.

“I was a kid looking for a place to play and Dodger Stadium was just an enormous hill, like a mountain” he said. “And one day the city told us we had to stop playing there.”

He remembers when homes in Chavez Ravine were being bought and the last of the evictions in the area went down.

“It was chaos,” he said.

But his family stayed put in the area, along Everett Street’s big teardrop shaped park.

And he became a die-hard Dodgers fan, from Don Drysdale and Sandy Koufax, to Fernando Valenzuela and Orel Hershiser.

“I’ve seen them all play,” he said before rising from his seat and running into his house.

He came back with a seat cushion signed by Vin Scully when the Mets beat the Dodgers on Aug. 19, 1986.

The retired driver leaned back in his chair as the long line of cars trickled into the stadium, many honking at the sight of Morris and Martinez enjoying beers in front of large Dodgers flags with Martinez's dog Puppy nearby.

“This is the best spot,” he said. “Lot of good memories around here,” he said. “But I’m the only one left. All my friends from around here are dead or in jail.”

He figured the Dodgers have two more wins left in them now that they are back at home.

Morris added, “We got this.”