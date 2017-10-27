They delivered on their pact after Dodgers finally got back to the World Series

John Dudley is flanked by sons Chad, left, and Kalin before Game 3.

John Dudley visited his son in Austin, Texas, about two weeks ago, then flew home to Maui.

Then his Dodgers made the World Series.

So, he hopped on a Texas-bound plane again this week to catch Game 3 between the Dodgers and the Houston Astros.

The 64-year-old retired photographer — who has a Labrador retriever named Dodger — got on his plane Wednesday when the Dodgers were up 3-1 in the sixth inning of Game 2. Seven hours later, when he landed and turned on his phone, he was in for a surprise. The Dodgers had lost in 11 innings.

“I was like, ‘What happened?!’” he said.

John was attending Game 3 with his sons, Chad, a 43-year-old attorney who lives in Baton Rouge, La., and Kalin, a 36-year-old marketer from Austin.

The three made a pact last year: If the Dodgers ever made a World Series, they’d do everything in their power to see it.

John grew up in Los Angeles and went to games at the Coliseum right after the Dodgers moved to town.

He distinctly remembers the smell of games there: cigar smoke.

He’d go with his grandpa, who smoked Camel cigarettes.

John watched the 1988 World Series home run by Kirk Gibson on TV with his sons, who say that’s a moment they will never forget.

“Our jaws dropped,” Kalin said. “We just looked at each other in disbelief. It’s a lifelong memory.”

Chad said Game 3 was a “must-win for the Dodgers” in this World Series.

Though, by the end of the second inning, the Astros led 4-0.