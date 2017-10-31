This paramedic is hoping Game 6 will be easier on the hearts of Dodgers fans

Matt and Rich Juline are set to see their first World Series game on Tuesday at Dodger Stadium.

Matt Juline knows what he’s talking about when he says this bonkers World Series between the Dodgers and the Houston Astros is bad for fans’ hearts.

He’s a helicopter paramedic.

And a longtime Dodgers fan.

Juline, 31, was on call Sunday night in Palm Springs, watching Game 5 with a pilot and a nurse. The insane game was essentially a 5 hour and 17 minute cardiac event for Juline.

“I probably had five or six mini heart attacks,” he said. “My heart rate was through the roof.”

He hooked himself up to a heart monitor just to see the effect the game was having on him. His resting heart rate is usually around 70 beats per minute. During the game, it went up to 110.

Juline’s pilot is, unfortunately, an Angels fan, he said. Both the pilot and nurse were rooting against him.

Juline was feeling nervous before Game 6, which he was attending with his dad, Rich, a carpenter from Monrovia.

Rich bought a stack of World Series programs and wrapped them with plastic bags to protect them from spilled beer at the stadium. It was a first World Series game for father and son, who don’t know when or if they’ll get to see another.

Before the game Tuesday, the crowd was more subdued than at earlier home games. Lines outside the stadium shops were shorter.

And the nerves were on full display.

In the corridors were mutters of “have to win” and “do or die.”