Sports

They scored four runs in the second innings, but the Dodgers have been chipping away ever since. Series is even, 1-1.

Throwing error gives Astros a 5-1 lead

Houston Mitchell

Bottom of the fifth.

Carlos Correa grounded to short. And that's it for Kenta Maeda. Tony Watson is now pitching. They may need to save Maeda for a Game 7 start.

Yuli Gurriel grounded to short.

Josh Reddick singled to center.

Evan Gattis hit a grounder to the pitcher. Watson fielded it and threw it away, Reddick scoring. Give Gattis a single and an error.

Marwin Gonzalez struck out swinging.

Latest updates

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
EDITION: California | U.S. & World
69°