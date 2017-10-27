They scored four runs in the second innings, but the Dodgers have been chipping away ever since. Series is even, 1-1.
Throwing error gives Astros a 5-1 lead
|Houston Mitchell
Bottom of the fifth.
Carlos Correa grounded to short. And that's it for Kenta Maeda. Tony Watson is now pitching. They may need to save Maeda for a Game 7 start.
Yuli Gurriel grounded to short.
Josh Reddick singled to center.
Evan Gattis hit a grounder to the pitcher. Watson fielded it and threw it away, Reddick scoring. Give Gattis a single and an error.
Marwin Gonzalez struck out swinging.