Trust the process? Trust Kershaw

The Dodgers talk a lot about how they are following the “process’’ of building toward a championship one game at a time, one year at a time, with more concern about progress than results.

Dave Roberts, their manager, often talks about “Trusting the process.’’

They aren’t the first organization to espouse this theory. That would the Philadelphia 76ers, who, as luck would have it, were in Houston Sunday in advance of a game against the Houston Rockets Monday.

So it only figured that the 76ers team visited the Dodgers during batting practice before Game 5 of the World Series. Yes, that was 7-foot center Joel Embiid hanging around the batting cage with his teammates, not that the Dodgers need any advice from them. The Sixers are 2-4 this year and, while exciting, will be fortunate to reward those who “trust the process’’ with an eighth seed in the East.

Meanwhile, the Dodgers are trusting in something greater tonight. Considering the team has won all of Clayton Kershaw’s four postseason starts, does anybody doubt he won’t get it done tonight, allowing the team to return to Los Angeles for Game 6 with a 3-2 lead and a chance to clinch a championship Tuesday night on Halloween?

No doubt here. Trust the process. And trust the ace.