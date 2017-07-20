Stuart Manley, an extreme long shot from Wales, is off to a good start at the British Open

Stuart Manley of Wales was atop the British Open leaderboard early, shooting a two-under 68 as part of the second group of the day.

His only bogey of the day came on No. 1, and he offset that with two birdies and an eagle.

Manley, 38, is making his debut in a major championship, having qualified with a second-place finish at the Johannesburg Open. He didn’t get a great feeling heading into his round Thursday morning.

“I didn’t feel like I had my game with me today,” he said. “I didn’t warm up too well. I had too many layers, waterproof from the rain. I didn’t get a rhythm on the range. … So I thought, `OK, this is the game I’ve got. I’m just going to have to plot my way around,’ and it seemed to work.”

One reason he might have felt out of sorts is he didn’t get a great night’s sleep heading into the round.

“I tried to go to bed early last night, but I was maybe too excited,” he said. “I didn’t get to sleep until quite late then. I have a baby who’s 6 months old. He woke up at 3.”

Manley was essentially up from that point on. It wound up working out for him, though.

It’s a long tournament, and a strong opening round is only one step in the right direction, but oddsmakers had Manley as a 1,000-to-1 long shot to win the Claret Jug. For the first day, at least, he didn’t play that way.

