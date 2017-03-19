More than 24,000 runners are expected to participate in the Los Angeles Marathon this Sunday.
The race starts at 6:30 a.m., with the 26.2-mile "Stadium to the Sea" route beginning at Dodger Stadium and ending at Ocean and California avenues in Santa Monica.
Kenyans win elite women's and men's divisions of L.A. Marathon
|Sam Farmer
Elisha Barno and Hellen Jepkurgat, both of Kenya, were the men’s and women’s winners Sunday of the Los Angeles Marathon.
Barno, who pulled away from fellow Kenyan Daniel Limo in the final mile, crossed the finish line in Santa Monica in 2 hours, 11 minutes, 53 seconds.
Jepkurgat won the women’s race in 2:34:23, almost two minutes faster than Kenyan Jane Kibii at 2:36:14.
More than 24,000 runners from 63 countries are participating in the “Stadium to the Sea” race, the fourth-largest marathon in the U.S. and 10th largest worldwide.
The best photos from the L.A. Marathon
Check out the best images from the Los Angeles Times photographers spread around L.A. for the race.
Hellen Jepkurgat runs away with women's marathon win
Kenyan Hellen Jepkurgat broke away from the pack early and never looked back as dominated the women's division of the L.A. Marathon.
Jepkurgat opened a decisive lead around the 13 mile mark and cruised to victory in 2:34:24, almost two minutes ahead of the second place finisher Jane Kibii of Kenya.
Angela Orjuela of Colombia finished third and Joanna Reyes of Riverside finished fourth.
Kenyan Elisha Barno wins men's division of L.A. Marathon
Elisha Barno of Kenya took control over the last mile to win the L.A. Marathon with a time of 2:11:53.
Barno was battling with Daniel Limo of Kenya for most of the race, but broke away at the turn on Ocean Avenue to cruise to victory.
Limo finished 24 seconds behind Barno, while a third Kenyan Wily Koitile finished. This is the 14th time that Kenyan men have swept the L.A. Marathon.
Elite field thinning out in the final miles
It seems like a two-person race for the men at the 23 mile mark. Elisha Barno and Daniel Limo have extended a nice lead over the group as they get to the 2-hour mark of the race.
Hellen Jepkurgat is running away with the women's race. At the 22-mile mark, she has a comfortable lead of more than a minute.
Hellen Jepkurgat opening lead in women's race
Hellen Jepkurgat has opened up a considerable lead over Biruktayit Degefa as they have hit the 17-mile mark in Beverly Hills.
The pace is slower than pervious years, but Jepkurgat's mile 16 was the fast mile of the race so far.
The men are approaching mile 18, and there is still a group of about nine men together near the front.
Elite men are catching up with the elite women group
A little over an hour in for the L.A. Marathon and the elite men are nearing the elite women's group in West Hollywood.
A strong group of nine men are on pace for about a 2 hour and 15 minute finish, and the women are at a pace for two hours and 30 minutes.
The lead runners are setting a good pace
The elite women have just made it past Echo Park Lake and are on a strong pace so far. There is a group of about seven women in the main group with Hellen Jepkurgat is leading the race at this point.
The men are winding their way through downtown and making their way to Echo Park now.
The athletes are on the course at the L.A. Marathon
The women elite runners are on the course. A small group of some of the best marathoners in the world have started and are making their way out of the Dodger Stadium area.
A little earlier, the wheelchair division kicked off the L.A. Marathon. The elite men have yet to start.
The majority of the runners don't start until 7 a.m.