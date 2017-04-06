Live coverage of the 2017 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia.
Phil Mickelson grabs share of lead at the Masters
|John Cherwa
Three-time winner Phil Mickelson eagled the second hole and birdied the fourth to grab a share of the lead at three under par in early play of the first round of the Masters.
He is tied with Thomas Pieters, who birdied the second, fourth and fifth holes and is through seven holes. Mickelson has played four holes.
Rickie Fowler, considered by some as the best player not to have won a major, is a shot back at two under. Fowler birdied the second and third holes and is through six holes.
The course is expected to be more challenging as the day progresses because the wind is forecast to pick up, although the front nine is considered more difficult.
Also at two under is Russell Henley, who has had an up and down round with birdies on two, four, 12, 13 and 14 and bogeys on three, 10 and 11.
Nine golfers are at one under par.
Scott Piercy the early leader at Augusta
|John Cherwa
As everyone waits to hear if Dustin Johnson will be able to play after suffering a freak injury and falling on his back, play started at the 81st edition of the Masters.
The wind was whipping up and favoring the heavy hitters, who can cut through the weather.
Scott Piercy was the early leader at two under. Piercy birdied the second, fourth and seventh holes after bogeying the first. He's through eight holes.
At one under par were Sandy Lyle (after 6 holes), J.B. Holmes (5), Andy Sullivan (4), Thomas Pieters (3), Fred Couples (2) and Russell Knox (2).
Most of the favorites had yet to tee off.
Masters starts with an emotional tribute to Arnold Palmer
|Associated Press
With a moment of silence, a few tears and two tee shots, the 81st Masters began.
It was the first Masters since four-time champion Arnold Palmer died in September. Augusta National Chairman Billy Payne told thousands crammed around the first tee that the unbearable sadness was surpassed by the love and affection everyone felt for "The King."
He asked for a moment of silence, and then turned it over to Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player to hit the ceremonial opening tee shots.
Weather will be a factor in opening round
|John Cherwa
Here is the official Masters weather forecast for Thursday's first round:
Skies are clearing out quickly as drier and cooler air overspreads the region. Mostly sunny skies can be expected this morning before clouds redevelop by mid-day making for mostly cloudy skies for the afternoon. Breezy conditions have already developed behind the front and will likely increase to 20-30 gusting to 35 mph by 10 AM and continue through the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph are possible between Noon and 4 PM with isolated higher gusts to 45 mph. The wind should decrease this evening down to 15-20 gusting to 30 mph. Breezy conditions continue on Friday, but not as strong with peak gusts likely reaching 30 mph. High pressure settles overhead for the weekend allowing for a cold start Saturday morning with temperatures in the upper 30’s to low 40’s. This could lead to some patchy frost around daybreak. Otherwise, sunny skies and warmer temperatures can be expected with highs around 70 degrees. Sunday’s final round will be sunny and beautiful with highs in the mid to upper 70’s. Mostly sunny and breezy.
Dustin Johnson, the Masters favorite, injures his lower back in fall down stairs
|John Cherwa
Strange things are prone to happen at the Masters, but most them occur on the back nine on Sunday.
On Wednesday, as rain blanketed the Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia, the world’s best player, Dustin Johnson, had his Masters hopes possibly take a tumble.
“At roughly 3:00 p.m. [Wednesday], Dustin took a serious fall on a staircase in his Augusta rental home,” Johnson’s agent David Winkle said in a statement.
“He landed very hard on his lower back and is now resting, although quite uncomfortably. He has been advised to remain immobile and begin a regime of anti-inflammatory medication and icing, with the hopes of being able to play [Thursday].”