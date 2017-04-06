Three-time winner Phil Mickelson eagled the second hole and birdied the fourth to grab a share of the lead at three under par in early play of the first round of the Masters.

He is tied with Thomas Pieters, who birdied the second, fourth and fifth holes and is through seven holes. Mickelson has played four holes.

Rickie Fowler, considered by some as the best player not to have won a major, is a shot back at two under. Fowler birdied the second and third holes and is through six holes.

The course is expected to be more challenging as the day progresses because the wind is forecast to pick up, although the front nine is considered more difficult.

Also at two under is Russell Henley, who has had an up and down round with birdies on two, four, 12, 13 and 14 and bogeys on three, 10 and 11.

Nine golfers are at one under par.