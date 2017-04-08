Charley Hoffman extends lead to two shots

Charley Hoffman made a nine-foot putt on the fourth hole for his second birdie of the day and a two-shot lead Saturday at the Masters.

He also birdied the par-five second hole. Hoffman is through four holes.

Rickie Fowler and Sergio Garcia are at four under.

William McGirt, who bogeyed the sixth hole, and Thomas Pieters are another shot back at three under.

Jordan Spieth and John Rahm are at two under.