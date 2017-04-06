Charley Hoffman goes lights out, leads Masters by four

Charley Hoffman acknowledges the cheers after making a birdie at No. 15 during the first round of the Masters tournament on Thursday at Augusta National Golf Club.

Charley Hoffman was meandering through the early part of his first round at Augusta National when the world’s No. 1 player, Dustin Johnson, was awarded a “did not start” designation after failing to recover from a freak fall on Wednesday.

But something happened when Hoffman approached the par-three sixth hole at one-over par. He birdied from 19 feet. In fact he birdied all four par threes, a sharp contrast to his nine over on the par threes in his previous three appearances.

Hoffman is known as a good wind player, and there was plenty of that on Thursday. He credits that to playing on the University of Nevada Las Vegas team.

The Poway High graduate followed up the sixth with birdies on eight (nine-foot putt), nine (nine foot), 12 (11 foot), 14 (22 foot), 15 (24 foot), 16 (two foot) and 17 (4 foot).

Hoffman has been on the tour since 2006, having won four tournaments. He qualified for the Masters by winning last year’s Valero Texas Open.

He has four-shot lead over William McGirt, who at 37 is playing the Masters for the first time. McGirt won at Memorial last year to qualify for the Masters.

Lee Westwood was at two under. There are eight players at one under, including Phil Mickelson, Justin Rose and Sergio Garcia.