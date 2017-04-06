Fitzpatrick and McGirt have slim lead at the Masters

Matthew Fitzpatrick and William McGirt were managing to beat the wind on the first day of the Masters, holding a one-shot lead as the first round was coming to a close.

Both were at three under, Fitzpatrick after 17 holes and McGirt after 16. Fitzpatrick managed his score with five birdies and two bogeys. McGirt was a little more even with four birdies and one bogey.

Jason Duffner (after 13 holes) and Charley Hoffman (9) were at two under.

There were 10 players at one under, including Phil Mickelson, Justin Rose and Sergio Garcia.

The news of the day, of course, was world No. 1 Dustin Johnson posting a "did not start" after his back injury left him unable to compete at a high level.