Four tied for lead as second round starts to wind down

At the end of play on Thursday, Charley Hoffman stood alone after an otherworldly 65. As play was heading for conclusion Friday, it looked pretty crowded at the top.

Charley Hoffman, Sergio Garcia, Thomas Pieters and Ricky Fowler were all at four-under par.

Hoffman and Garcia are done for the day. Pieters is through 14 and Fowler through 13.

Pieters made his big move with an eagle on 13 followed by a birdie on 14.

Fowler got his fourth birdie of the day, and first on the back nine, on 13 to bring him to four under.

William McGirt, Fred Couples, Phil Mickelson and Justin Rose are at two under.