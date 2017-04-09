Garcia and Rose head to a playoff at the Masters

Sergio Garcia and Justin Rose were headed for a playoff after finishing 72 holes tied at nine under.

Rose took a one-shot lead after a birdie on the 16th hole, but then he gave it back with a bogey on 17.

Both hit great approach shots on the 18th hole, but Rose missed his seven footer and Garcia missed a five footer. Both missed to the right.

The playoff will start on 18 and then if still tied go to 10. It will continue until there is a winner.