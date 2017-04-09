Live coverage of the 2017 Masters tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia.
Augusta, Ga.
Garcia and Rose head to a playoff at the Masters
|John Cherwa
Sergio Garcia and Justin Rose were headed for a playoff after finishing 72 holes tied at nine under.
Rose took a one-shot lead after a birdie on the 16th hole, but then he gave it back with a bogey on 17.
Both hit great approach shots on the 18th hole, but Rose missed his seven footer and Garcia missed a five footer. Both missed to the right.
The playoff will start on 18 and then if still tied go to 10. It will continue until there is a winner.