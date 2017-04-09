Garcia and Rose head to back nine tied

Sergio Garcia and Justin Rose head to the back nine tied at eight under par.

Garcia had a three-shot lead on the fifth hole, but Rose birdied six, seven and eight. Garcia has parred the last six holes.

The only person with a reasonable chance to catch either of them is Rickie Fowler at five under.

However, stranger things have happened on the back nine on Sunday at Augusta.

Charl Schwartzel is at four under; Matt Kuchar, Paul Casey and Thomas Pieters are at three under.