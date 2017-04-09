Garcia takes one-shot lead in early in round

It didn't take long for things to get interesting as the players went through the tough first hole and easy second.

Of the last two groups, only Sergio Garcia was able to put the second shot on the green. Jordan Spieth missed a five footer on the first for bogey to drop to three under.

But Garcia made his five footer for birdie to move to to seven under and a one-shot lead on Justin Rose.

Ryan Moore, Charley Hoffman and Rickie Fowler are at five under.

Adam Scott and Spieth are at three under.