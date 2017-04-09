Garcia ups his lead to three after five holes

Sergio Garcia is starting to put some distance between himself and the field. Or maybe it's just the field backing up.

Garcia has two birdies and three pars through the first five holes and has a three-shot lead over playing partner Justin Rose.

Rose is at five under with Paul Casey and Rickie Fowler at four under.

Adam Scott and Ryan Moore are at three under.

Perhaps themost disappointing round among the leaders belongs to Jordan Spieth, who is two over. He is at two under for the tournament, six shots behind Garcia.