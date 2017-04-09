Garcia ups lead to two shots after three holes

Sergio Garcia's eight-foot birdie putt on the third hole pushed his lead to two strokes early in the final round. Garcia is eight-under par.

Garcia has birdied two of the first three holes.His playing partner, Justin Rose, has parred the first three holes.

Rose stands alone at six under with Charley Hoffman and Rickie Fowler at five under.

Adam Scott and Jordan Spieth are at three under.