Garcia wins his first major in playoff with Rose

The 73rd hole started when Justin Rose pushed his shot to the right, landing in the hay with a yawning tree branch blocking a natural route to the hole. All he could do was punch out short of the green.

Sergio Garcia knocked his drive straight, almost 300 yards down the fairway.

Garcia put his second shot to within about 12 feet. Rose put his third to within 14 feet. Rose missed to left, essentially conceding the tournament to Garcia.

All Garcia had to do was two putt. He only needed one.

Garcia fell into a crouch, clenching his fists and showing the kind of emotion that has been a trademark of his 18-year career.

Sergio Garcia has won the Masters.