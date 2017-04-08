Hoffman and Garcia tied for the lead

Sergio Garcia gained a stroke and Charley Hoffman lost one. And, suddenly there was a tie at the top in the second round of the Masters.

Garcia made a 38-footer putt on the fifth hole to go to five under par. Hoffman missed an eight footer to drop a shot on six.

Rickie Fowler is one shot back at four under.

Making a move is Jordan Spieth, who is three under for the day and the same for the tournament. He has played nine holes. He's tied with William McGirt and Thomas Pieters.

Adam Scott, Jon Rahm and Fred Couples are at two under.