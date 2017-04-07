Hoffman and Garcia tied for the lead as winds pick up

Charley Hoffman survived a disastrous six-hole stretch in which he bogeyed five holes and finished one-under par over the last seven holes to claim a share of the lead after two rounds of the Masters.

He's tied with Sergio Garcia at four under who had six birdies and three bogeys after 17 holes.

William McGirt, Rickie Fowler and Phil Mickelson are all at two under. McGirt finished his round with a 73. Fowler has two birdies through six holes, and Mickelson has two birdies through four.

The wind is still causing problems for the golfers, especially on the back nine.

The current cutline is six over.