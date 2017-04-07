Charley Hoffman birdies No. 2 and goes to eight under par, leads by four

Everyone was wondering if Charley Hoffman would have the same magic Friday that he did when he shot a 65 on Thursday. So far, so good.

Hoffman got a par on the difficult first hole then knocked his second shot on the par-five second hole to 22 feet. He two putted and moved to eight under after two holes.

William McGirt also picked up a stroke with birdies on two and four, after bogeying the first hole. He's at four under par. He's through 12 holes.

Sergio Garcia birdied the first two holes and moved into third, tied with Lee Westwood at two under. Garcia and Westwood have both played two holes.

There are six golfers at one under.