Hoffman leads but Spieth is one shot back

After a bad tee shot, Jordan Spieth recovered and put his third-shot approach on the 15th hole within tap-in range to go to five under after 15 holes. That put him one shot in back of Charley Hoffman.

Hoffman parred the first two holes on the back nine.

Ryan Moore moved up to four under with birdies on 11 and 13. He's tied with Sergio Garcia, who is playing even par on the round.

Justin Rose, Adam Scott and Rickie Fowler are at three under.

Charl Schwartzel, Jon Rahm, Fred Couples and William McGirt are at two under.