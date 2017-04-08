Charley Hoffman jumps to lead, three are one-stroke back

Charley Hoffman climbed into the lead at five under after birdieing the second hole. He put his second shot on the par five in the trap, hit it to five feet and made the putt.

Rickie Fowler played the third hole poorly but finished with a big putt for a bogey.

He hit his first shot 60 yards to the left of the green, then failed in two attempts to get it on the green as the slope carried both shots back toward where the shot was hit. He hit his fourth shot 14 feet from the pin and made the putt for bogey.

Thomas Pieters, Sergio Garcia and Fowler are at four under. William McGirt is at three under and Jon Rahm at two under.

Five players are at one under including Jordan Spieth and Fred Couples.