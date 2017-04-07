Charley Hoffman rights his game, up by two shots

After a terrible stretch where Masters leader Charley Hoffman bogeyed five of six holes, the 40-year-old journeyman picked up three pars and a birdie on Nos. 12 through 15 to stretch his lead back to two strokes. He's four under par.

The leaderboard today has become a little more big-name friendly, with Sergio Garcia and Ricky Fowler joining clubhouse leader William McGirt at two under.

Garcia's round has been more up and down than his game has been. It was originally reported that Garcia carded a triple-bogey seven on the 10th hole. That knocked him from three under to even. However, it was later learned that there was a scoring error and it was just a bogey. Garcia has played 14 holes.

Fowler's big move was getting an eagle on No. 2 and a birdie on No. 3. He's through three holes.

McGirt started the day at three under and shot a 73 to drop back a stroke.

McGirt accomplished his round with bogeys on holes 1, 14 and 18, while he birdied Nos. 2 and 4.

“To be sitting on two under par right now, knowing that I’m going into the weekend, I get to play the weekend in my first Masters is huge,” McGirt said. "The good news is, I haven’t shot myself out of contention.”

There are seven golfers at one under.