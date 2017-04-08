Hoffman up by one over Garcia, Spieth is two back

Charley Hoffman laid up on the 13th hole, put the approach to eight feet and made the putt for birdie. It gave him a one-shot lead over playing partner Sergio Garcia as the third round of the Masters headed for completion.

Hoffman is seven under par.

It's quite an amazing leaderboard.

Three shots back were Jordan Spieth, Justin Rose and Rickie Fowler. Spieth is through 17 holes, Rose through 16 and Fowler 14.

Adam Scott and Ryan Moore are at three under.