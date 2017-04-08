Hoffman up by two, Spieth tied for second

There was a two-shot swing on the ninth hole when Charley Hoffman birdied and Sergio Garcia bogeyed.

Hoffman, who is now at six under, was able to sink a six-footer while Garcia three putted from 39 feet. Their group is through nine holes.

Tied with Garcia at four under are Jordan Spieth, who birdied 13.

Thomas Pieters and Rickie Fowler, both through 10, are at three under.

Justin Rose, Adam Scott, William McGirt and Ryan Moore are at two-under par.